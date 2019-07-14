Notre Dame A 'Dream School' For Rising 2022 Arizona Athlete
Notre Dame fans may remember the name Jake Smith.
Last year’s National Gatorade Player of the Year held an offer from the Irish but eventually committed to and signed with Texas.
While Notre Dame wasn’t the best for Jake, it might be for his younger brother and rising 2022 athlete Gavin Smith.
