Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet has been named to the Mackey Award Watch List, which goes to the nation's top tight end.

The Fighting Irish junior enters the 2019 season with just 17 career catches for 176 yards, but he flashed impact talent last season is set to emerge as a top weapon within the offense in 2019 based on his spring performance.

Notre Dame quarterbacks completed 83.3 percent of their passes that targeted Kmet last season, and with him stepping into the No. 1 tight end role the expectation is that his production will take a major leap this fall.

The award was first handed out in 2000 and was named after former Syracuse/Baltimore Colts star John Mackey, a five-time pro bowler with the Colts who was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 1992.

Former Irish star Tyler Eifert won the award in 2012.

Notre Dame is slated to face eight tight ends that were also named to the watch list: Boston College's Jake Burt and Hunter Long, Josh Falo of USC, Noah Gray of Duke, Dalton Keene of Virginia Tech, Sean McKeon of Michigan, Colby Parkinson of Stanford and Charlie Woerner of Georgia.