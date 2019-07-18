When Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale star running back Chris Tyree picked Notre Dame in May it gave the Irish its top target in the 2020 class. Landing the Rivals100 back has allow ed Notre Dame to already move on to its top targets in the 2021 class.

Notre Dame has already made Matthews (N.C.) Weddington star running back Will Shipley a priority. Also a Rivals100 back, Shipley is a target for a number of programs, and the Irish are right in it.

Shipley spoke with Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman to update the very latest in his recruitment. You can read the full interview HERE.