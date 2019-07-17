Cover 3: Which Three-Star Commit Will Have The Best Career
Part of success in a recruiting class is getting some of the "under the radar" players to turn out to be impact recruits. For Notre Dame, there are a number of talented recruits that are currently ranked as three-star prospects that have a chance to far out-play their current ranking.
The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff debates which of those three-star recruits will have the best career in a Notre Dame uniform.
BRYAN DRISKELL, FOOTBALL ANALYST
WR Xavier Watts: I feel like Xavier Watts is my pick for every Cover 3 that we discuss. This one was difficult for me because I really don't see how Watts is a three-star recruit, but since Rivals has him as a three-star I'm going to go with him, although I was very tempted to choose Landen Bartleson, Clarence Lewis or Alexander Ehrensberger.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news