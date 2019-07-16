Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book has been named to yet another preseason watch list, this time finding his name on the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List, which is an annual award that goes to the nation's top quarterback.

Book led the Irish to an 8-1 record last season and was a driving force behind the team's run to the College Football Playoffs. Despite starting just nine games, Book passed for 2,628 yards, rushed for 280 yards and accounted for 23 touchdowns.

The El Dorado Hills, Calif. native set a Notre Dame single season record by completing 68.2 percent of his passes, breaking the mark set by Jimmy Clausen in 2009.

Book enters the season with a 9-1 record as a starter despite only making two starts at home.