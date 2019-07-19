Despite having never started a game, Notre Dame sophomore center Jarrett Patterson has been named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy. Patterson is one of 81 players to make the list.

Patterson played just 15 snaps last season while preserving a season of eligibility. The 6-5, 290-pound native of Laguna Hills, Calif. began his career at left tackle but moved to center during the spring. With senior Trevor Ruhland out with an injury, Patterson stepped into the starting lineup and seized control.

He now enters the 2019 season as the anticipated starter at center and will anchor what is expected to be one of the top lines in the country.

The trophy began in 2000 and is named after former Nebraska All-American center Dave Rimington. It goes annually to the nation's best center. No Notre Dame player has ever won the award.

Ten Notre Dame opponents have a blocker on the list: Ford Higgins of Navy, Alec Lindstrom of Boston College, Jack Wohlabaugh of Duke, T.J. McCoy of Louisville, Cesar Ruiz of Michigan, Jack Kraemer of Bowling Green, Kyle Stapley of New Mexico, Brett Neilon of USC, Drew Dalman of Stanford and Trey Hill of Georgia.