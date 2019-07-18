EJ: Save the ships! Seriously, unless Notre Dame is able to land high-level recruits down the stretch, it makes more sense to me to just save most of the remaining four scholarships. The 2021 recruiting class is loaded with talent, and another strong performance on the field this season could really help the Irish land some more elite prospects. I don’t think they should settle for another project player in the secondary.

Mike: I think it makes sense to an extent. I don’t think they should call the current class of 17 a day. They need at least one more defensive back in this class and should probably hit their target of five total, which would bring the class to 19 guys. So sure, if the staff only wants to take the current 17 commits + two more defensive backs, I’m totally fine with that. I also don’t think Notre Dame should take a fifth DB just for the sake of taking a fifth DB if the prospect is not a ND caliber kid. For me, I think Notre Dame should still be open to taking a best available type player once the season gets going when things like transfers and coaching changes happen.