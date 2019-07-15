Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book was named to the 2019 Maxwell Award Watch List, which goes to "America's College Player of the Year." Despite being an award for any player in college football, only quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers were named to the Watch List.

Book led the Irish to an 8-1 record last season and was a driving force behind the team's run to the College Football Playoffs. Despite starting just nine games, Book passed for 2,628 yards, rushed for 280 yards and accounted for 23 touchdowns.

The El Dorado Hills, Calif. native set a Notre Dame single season record by completing 68.2 percent of his passes, breaking the mark set by Jimmy Clauson in 2009.

Six former Notre Dame players have accounted for seven Maxwell Awards, which is tied with Penn State for the most all-time. Leon Hart (1949), Johnny Lattner (1952, 1953), Jim Lynch (1966), Ross Browner (1977), Brady Quinn (2006) and Manti Te'o (2012) are the former Irish players to win the award.

Nine Notre Dame opponents were named to the Watch List: Stanford quarterback KJ Costello, USC quarterback JT Daniels, Boston College running back AJ Dillon, Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Georgia RB D'Andre Swift, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry and Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis.

The award was first handed out in 1937.