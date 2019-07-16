News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hot Button: Where Does Notre Dame Stand With Elite DB Christian Gonzalez?

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Rkmnppzwwpyohets1gpb
Texas defensive back Christian Gonzalez officially visited Notre Dame this summer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With just a handful of targets left on Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting board, the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff will be breaking down each one in our ‘Hot Button’ series.

Our first installment focuses in on four-star The Colony (Texas) defensive back Christian Gonzalez.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}