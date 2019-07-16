Five Keys To Building Notre Dame's 2021 Class
Notre Dame has a high majority of its 2020 class locked up and already has a great head start on the 2021 class. What are the keys for the Irish in building its next class? Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts.
1. Elite Offensive Line Haul
The 2021 offensive line class is absolutely loaded, and Notre Dame is after the cream of the crop. The Irish already have commitments from Blake Fisher, the No. 3 offensive tackle in the country, and Greg Crippen, the nation's No. 5 guard, who is expected to play center at Notre Dame. Fisher could play guard or tackle at the next level.
Notre Dame is taking only Michael Carmody and Tosh Baker in the 2020 offensive line class. They opted not to take a third player at the position group in part because of wanting to take a bigger 2021 offensive line group with how many elite recruits are out there, and Notre Dame is in good position with several of them too.
There aren't any 2021 offensive line recruits at this time who I could say are locks to the Irish, but Notre Dame seems to be in the leader group for Landon Tengwall, Trey Zuhn, Garrett Dellinger, Rocco Spindler, and Nolan Rucci.
The Irish are also involved with guys like Tommy Brockermeyer, Donovan Jackson, Reuben Fatheree, and Wyatt Milum.
Notre Dame has a chance at an offensive line class that could be absolutely epic and give the Irish a few multi-year starters.
