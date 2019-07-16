The Lineman's Challenge Camp at Notre Dame in June had several high caliber recruits, including two Notre Dame commitments in Gabriel Rubio and Blake Fisher.

Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy offensive tackle Eli Sutton doesn't hold an offer from the Fighting Irish just yet, but the class of 2021 prospect is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 17 OT in the nation. Sutton was another high end recruit who competed in South Bend.

"My performance at camp was pretty good," Sutton said. "I missed some reps that I should have won. It was my first camp of the year so I was a tad rusty on some 1v1 things. It was well run except for the fact that we got poured on."

Sutton enjoyed his time learning from offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and Co.