Week In Review: Notre Dame Fall Camp Rolls On
Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the thick of August practices in preparation for the season opener against the Louisville Cardinals on September 2.
Blue & Gold Illustrated brings all of the latest news, notes, and analysis from the practice field and on the recruiting front.
Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL AUGUST PRACTICE COVERAGE
The BGI staff has been putting out tons of quality content from fall camp. Make sure to get caught up.
*** August 11 (Practice 7, Closed)
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 7 Of Fall Camp
Notre Dame Fall Camp Practice Highlights - No. 7
*** August 12 (Practice 8, First hour Open)
Notre Dame Football: August 12 Practice Notes And Observations
BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Practice Highlights - August 12th
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Practice No. 8
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 8 Of Fall Camp
*** August 13 (Practice 9, Closed)
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 9 Of Fall Camp
*** August 15 (Practice 10, Closed)
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 10 Of Fall Camp
*** August 16 (Practice 11, Closed)
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 11 Of Fall Camp
*** August 17 (Practice 12, Open)
Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 12 - Offense
Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 12 - Defense
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Practice 12
Transcript: Brian Kelly Post-Practice Press Conference
BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Press Conference
BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Football Post Practice Player Interviews
MORE FIGHTING IRISH HEADLINES
Notre Dame Football: Week One Practice Recap - Offense
Robert Hainsey: Heir To Notre Dame O-Line Leadership, Skills
PODCAST: Breaking Down The 2019 Notre Dame Football Schedule
GALLERY: Irish Athletic Center
Notre Dame's New Football Facility Open For Business
BGI VIDEO: New Irish Athletic Center
Jalen Elliott Provides Strong Safety Valve To Notre Dame Defense
Notre Dame Reveals 2019 Alternate Uniform
Notre Dame Quarterbacks & The Captaincy
Notre Dame Football: 3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction
WEEKLY FEATURES
BGI recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer deliver the latest scoop in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting.
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
Georgia is, of course, Notre Dame's toughest opponent on paper this fall, but who is the second toughest opponent for the Irish? The BGI staff debates.
Cover 3: Toughest 2019 Opponent ... After Georgia
The Fighting Irish will be seeking a second unscathed record — meaning unbeaten and untied — in the regular season for the first time since the Associated Press poll era began in 1936. BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi gives his confessions.
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Prepares For Rare Encore Act
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell gives his thoughts about the Notre Dame football program, its recruiting efforts and college football.
Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings
Holland and Singer answer Notre Dame football recruiting questions posed by Fighting Irish fans.
Recruiting Mailbag: Who Is Notre Dame Trending For In 2021?
Singer breaks down the biggest riser and slider in the new 2020 Rivals rankings and much more.
Friday Notebook: Rankings Movement, Notre Dame Commits In All-Star Games
NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Recruiting Update
Rising 2021 Louisiana DB Jardin Gilbert Recaps Notre Dame Camp Experience
Notre Dame In Contact With 2021 Texas RB Brandon Campbell
Notre Dame Still Working Hard On 2020 Texas DB Collin Gamble
Where Does 2020 DB Ramon Henderson Stand With Notre Dame?
Rising 2021 Texas WR Deamikkio Nathan Talks Notre Dame Camp Experience
Three Notre Dame Commits Land In Updated Rivals250
Coach's Take: What Is Notre Dame Getting in DL Rylie Mills?
Top 50 PF Caleb Furst Analyzes Notre Dame Offer, Recruitment
Notre Dame Commits Make Moves In New Rivals100
2021 Rivals100 South Carolina Commit Already Considering Notre Dame OV
Four-Star OL Reuben Fatheree Looking To Visit Notre Dame
Rivals100 DE Landon Jackson Talks Notre Dame
Notre Dame Pledge Michael Carmody Commits To All-American Bowl
Nation's No. 3 Safety Planning Notre Dame Visit
LUCKY CHARMS
Updates On 2020, 2021 Notre Dame Targets
Notes On Chris Tyree, 2020 DL Target
Insider Notes On 2020 Notre Dame DB Target
Recruiting Intel On Top 2021 WR Targets
Notre Dame Recruiting Notes From The Road
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.