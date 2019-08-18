News More News
Week In Review: Notre Dame Fall Camp Rolls On

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the thick of August practices in preparation for the season opener against the Louisville Cardinals on September 2.

Blue & Gold Illustrated brings all of the latest news, notes, and analysis from the practice field and on the recruiting front.

Edtvf1yo5n7axanpksn8
The latest news and notes on Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. (Photo by Mike Miller)

NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL AUGUST PRACTICE COVERAGE

The BGI staff has been putting out tons of quality content from fall camp. Make sure to get caught up.

*** August 11 (Practice 7, Closed)

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 7 Of Fall Camp

Notre Dame Fall Camp Practice Highlights - No. 7

*** August 12 (Practice 8, First hour Open)

Notre Dame Football: August 12 Practice Notes And Observations

BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Practice Highlights - August 12th

Notre Dame Football Notebook: Practice No. 8

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 8 Of Fall Camp

*** August 13 (Practice 9, Closed)

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 9 Of Fall Camp

*** August 15 (Practice 10, Closed)

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 10 Of Fall Camp

*** August 16 (Practice 11, Closed)

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 11 Of Fall Camp

*** August 17 (Practice 12, Open)

Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 12 - Offense

Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 12 - Defense

Notre Dame Football Notebook: Practice 12

Transcript: Brian Kelly Post-Practice Press Conference

BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Press Conference

BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Football Post Practice Player Interviews

BGI VIDEO: Practice #12 Highlights

Pq96clwggjuei7hvucu9

MORE FIGHTING IRISH HEADLINES

Notre Dame Football: Week One Practice Recap - Offense

Robert Hainsey: Heir To Notre Dame O-Line Leadership, Skills

PODCAST: Breaking Down The 2019 Notre Dame Football Schedule

GALLERY: Irish Athletic Center

Notre Dame's New Football Facility Open For Business

BGI VIDEO: New Irish Athletic Center

Jalen Elliott Provides Strong Safety Valve To Notre Dame Defense

Notre Dame Reveals 2019 Alternate Uniform

Notre Dame Quarterbacks & The Captaincy

Notre Dame Football: 3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction

WEEKLY FEATURES

BGI recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer deliver the latest scoop in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting.

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Georgia is, of course, Notre Dame's toughest opponent on paper this fall, but who is the second toughest opponent for the Irish? The BGI staff debates.

Cover 3: Toughest 2019 Opponent ... After Georgia

The Fighting Irish will be seeking a second unscathed record — meaning unbeaten and untied — in the regular season for the first time since the Associated Press poll era began in 1936. BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi gives his confessions.

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Prepares For Rare Encore Act

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell gives his thoughts about the Notre Dame football program, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Holland and Singer answer Notre Dame football recruiting questions posed by Fighting Irish fans.

Recruiting Mailbag: Who Is Notre Dame Trending For In 2021?

Singer breaks down the biggest riser and slider in the new 2020 Rivals rankings and much more.

Friday Notebook: Rankings Movement, Notre Dame Commits In All-Star Games

Qmmrazapa0sopffcmho6

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Recruiting Update

Rising 2021 Louisiana DB Jardin Gilbert Recaps Notre Dame Camp Experience

Notre Dame In Contact With 2021 Texas RB Brandon Campbell

Notre Dame Still Working Hard On 2020 Texas DB Collin Gamble

Where Does 2020 DB Ramon Henderson Stand With Notre Dame?

Rising 2021 Texas WR Deamikkio Nathan Talks Notre Dame Camp Experience

Three Notre Dame Commits Land In Updated Rivals250

Coach's Take: What Is Notre Dame Getting in DL Rylie Mills?

Top 50 PF Caleb Furst Analyzes Notre Dame Offer, Recruitment

Notre Dame Commits Make Moves In New Rivals100

2021 Rivals100 South Carolina Commit Already Considering Notre Dame OV

Four-Star OL Reuben Fatheree Looking To Visit Notre Dame

Rivals100 DE Landon Jackson Talks Notre Dame

Notre Dame Pledge Michael Carmody Commits To All-American Bowl

Nation's No. 3 Safety Planning Notre Dame Visit

2021 DB John Howse Raves About Recent Notre Dame Visit

LUCKY CHARMS

Updates On 2020, 2021 Notre Dame Targets

Notes On Chris Tyree, 2020 DL Target

Insider Notes On 2020 Notre Dame DB Target

Recruiting Intel On Top 2021 WR Targets

Notre Dame Recruiting Notes From The Road

New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame

