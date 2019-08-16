It is hardly unusual to name an offensive lineman as a captain at Notre Dame. With junior right tackle Robert Hainsey one of seven Fighting Irish captains selected in 2019, this marks the eighth consecutive year the offensive line has had representation as a position group: Zack Martin (2012-13), Nick Martin (2014-15), Mike McGlinchey (2016-17), Quenton Nelson (2017), Sam Mustipher (2018) and Alex Bars (2018). That is the longest streak of any position group ever at Notre Dame since two-platoon football was re-introduced in 1964. Second is linebacker in the six straight years from 2004-09. What is rare, though, is Hainsey is the first offensive lineman at Notre Dame to be selected a captain in his junior season since Pat Filley in 1943. Ryan Leahy (1994-95), the Martin brothers (Zack and Nick) and McGlinchey were two-time selections — but they were as seniors and graduate students, not in their actual junior academic year.



Robert Hainsey is the first true junior captain along Notre Dame's offensive line since 1943. (Photo by Mike Miller)

In the last 100 years, beginning with running back/quarterback Leonard “Pete” Bahan for head coach Knute Rockne’s first unbeaten team in 1919 (9-0), Hainsey is the 11th Notre Dame player in his junior year academically to be accorded the honor. Linebacker Jaylon Smith in 2015 had been the most recent. Intrinsic leadership skills, advanced training and superior technique have been the hallmarks of Hainsey’s career so far. He was the lone season-long captain at superpower IMG Academy as a high school senior in 2016, and was a rare co-starter as a freshman offensive lineman for the 2017 Notre Dame unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best quintet up front. Last year as a sophomore, despite getting hampered in the first month of the season with a lower leg issue, Hainsey was graded out by Pro Football Focus as Notre Dame’s top lineman in 2018 — with Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long noting that he was perhaps the most consistent player of any position group on offense. Hainsey’s performance was highlighted by a 76.1 run blocking grade from PFF that ranks sixth nationally among returning Power Five offensive tackles with at least 450 snaps in 2018. His 80.7 pass block grade ranked 17th, but his overall pass blocking efficiency was No. 4 (including just one sack and two hits allowed). Now a junior, his strength is matching his technical skills, and the game experience/success the past two years against many of the game’s premier defensive linemen bolsters his approach. “Hats off to Coach [Matt] Balis and the strength staff,” said the 6-4 5/8, 295-pound Hainsey. “…Those guys push you to your limits and make you better people and players for it. I’ve grown a lot and I’ve matured into my body a little bit more this off season.” Competing every day against what is considered one of the best group of edge rushers in the country — including fellow captains Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, along with senior Daelin Hayes — further enhances his objectives.