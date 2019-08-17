BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Football Post Practice Player Interviews
Following practice twelve of fall camp for the Irish a select few players met with the media to discuss a variety of topics.
Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
RB TONY JONES, JR
CB Troy PRIDE, JR
DT KURT HINISH
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.