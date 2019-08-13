News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 18:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 50 PF Caleb Furst Analyzes Notre Dame Offer, Recruitment

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian class of 2021 power forward Caleb Furst landed an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on July 30. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound four-star prospect got on the ph...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}