The first half hour of Monday’s practice was open to media, not including the 20-minute stretch work at the newly opened Irish Athletics Complex adjacent to the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. A full tour of the new facility, which includes a kitchen to prepare the training table, will be made available this Wednesday. Practice will not be open to the media again until this Saturday (Aug. 17). Here is a synopsis of some of the top items we were able to see during the half hour.

Junior tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is part of a defensive line unit with plenty of scholarship numbers. (Photo by Mike Miller)

Injury Update Sophomores D.J. Brown and Houston Griffith returned for individual drill work at safety and cornerback, respectively. In the two previous open sessions last week they were seen on the stationary bikes while recovering from what appeared to be lower body injuries. Overall, there seemed to be no other health setbacks. Freshman offensive tackle Quinn Carroll (ACL, out for the year) worked individually off to the side with a training staff member. junior starting tight end Cole Kmet’s (surgically repaired collarbone last week) right arm was in a sling. Head coach Brian Kelly has estimated Kmet could be out anywhere from the season opener at home versus New Mexico (Sept. 14) to mid-October.

Field-Goal Work Prior to moving outdoors, junior Jonathan Doerer and freshman walk-on Harrison Leonard were put through the paces with some field-goal work indoors. The kicks all came from 28 to 33 yards, with Doerer having the better day. Unlike in past sessions where one kicker had five to seven consecutive boots followed by the other, they alternated this time. From our vantage point, Leonard missed three before drilling his last two, while Doerer was on target.