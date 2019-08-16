Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer dive into the Recruiting Mailbag and take football recruiting questions from Fighing Irish fans. They tackle where Notre Dame stands with 2021 defensive line targets, future wide receiver recruits, important states for 2021, and more

EJ: I would say Notre Dame is in a very good spot with George Rooks. The Irish made a big impression on his visit this offseason and may be the team to beat at this time. While Notre Dame hosted Tywone Malone, the Irish still have some work to do. I would give Michigan the edge in that recruitment. Notre Dame is on the outside looking in for Jackson and hasn’t offered Jones. I’ll default to Mike on Denhoff.

Mike: Cade Denhoff is a huge priority for Notre Dame in the 2021 class. This is a guy who about a month before landed an offer from the Irish I was told was held in very high regard by the Notre Dame coaching staff. Unfortunately, just about every big time program in the Southeast, especially in Florida, has offered Denhoff as well, but Notre Dame should still be considered a favorite for him along with Clemson, Florida, and Florida State.