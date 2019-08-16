Recruiting Mailbag: Who Is Notre Dame Trending For In 2021?
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer dive into the Recruiting Mailbag and take football recruiting questions from Fighing Irish fans. They tackle where Notre Dame stands with 2021 defensive line targets, future wide receiver recruits, important states for 2021, and more
Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
How’s D-line recruiting for ND in 2021? Any guys who are leans? How is ND looking for guys like Tywone Malone, Cade Denhoff, George Rooks, Landon Jackson and Cooper Jones? — Alfarouq1
EJ: I would say Notre Dame is in a very good spot with George Rooks. The Irish made a big impression on his visit this offseason and may be the team to beat at this time. While Notre Dame hosted Tywone Malone, the Irish still have some work to do. I would give Michigan the edge in that recruitment. Notre Dame is on the outside looking in for Jackson and hasn’t offered Jones. I’ll default to Mike on Denhoff.
Mike: Cade Denhoff is a huge priority for Notre Dame in the 2021 class. This is a guy who about a month before landed an offer from the Irish I was told was held in very high regard by the Notre Dame coaching staff. Unfortunately, just about every big time program in the Southeast, especially in Florida, has offered Denhoff as well, but Notre Dame should still be considered a favorite for him along with Clemson, Florida, and Florida State.
I see Rocco Spindler is visiting in October. Any chance we get Garrett Dellinger in too? What are your thoughts on landing one or both? — IowaIrish1
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news