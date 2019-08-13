Reuben Fatheree is quite the athletic specimen.

The four-star 2021 offensive tackle from Richmond Foster (Texas) stands at 6-foot-8, 275 pounds and is an elite level player in the trenches. He is also pretty damn good on the hardwood.

Fatheree spent some time playing in the post for Houston Hoops on the AAU circuit this summer. The program has produced NBA players like De'Aaron Fox and Jarred Vanderbilt. Fatheree played a pivotal role in the team’s deep Peach Jam run.

