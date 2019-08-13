Four-Star OL Reuben Fatheree Looking To Visit Notre Dame
Reuben Fatheree is quite the athletic specimen.
The four-star 2021 offensive tackle from Richmond Foster (Texas) stands at 6-foot-8, 275 pounds and is an elite level player in the trenches. He is also pretty damn good on the hardwood.
Fatheree spent some time playing in the post for Houston Hoops on the AAU circuit this summer. The program has produced NBA players like De'Aaron Fox and Jarred Vanderbilt. Fatheree played a pivotal role in the team’s deep Peach Jam run.
“Summer hoops was a lot of fun,” Fatheree said. “Qualifying and making the final four of Peach Jam was exciting. It works out really well because the end AAU season ends early, so I get to hit the weights during camp to get ready for football.”
While Fatheree is a great basketball player, his future is on the gridiron. He holds offers from several major programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas.
