The 2019 football season brings a unique challenge to the Notre Dame football program.

The Fighting Irish will be seeking a second unscathed record — meaning unbeaten and untied — in the regular season for the first time since the Associated Press poll era began in 1936. It last occurred during head coach Knute Rockne’s final two years in 1929 (9-0) and 1930 (10-0).

Notre Dame came close in 1988 and 1989 while posting a school record 23 consecutive wins, but a defeat in the 1989 regular season finale at Miami, who eventually won the national title, prevented it.