News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 09:34:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Prepares For Rare Encore Act

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

The 2019 football season brings a unique challenge to the Notre Dame football program.

The Fighting Irish will be seeking a second unscathed record — meaning unbeaten and untied — in the regular season for the first time since the Associated Press poll era began in 1936. It last occurred during head coach Knute Rockne’s final two years in 1929 (9-0) and 1930 (10-0).

Notre Dame came close in 1988 and 1989 while posting a school record 23 consecutive wins, but a defeat in the 1989 regular season finale at Miami, who eventually won the national title, prevented it.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Kustcvakiivv1vezet9h
Brian Kelly and Dabo Swinney will attempt to repeat rare back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons. (Associated Press)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}