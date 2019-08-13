The University of Notre Dame football program announced Tuesday afternoon that its partnership with Under Armour will this year include donning a throwback uniform versus Boston College on Nov. 23 that is dedicated to both the 1988 Fighting Irish national champions and the 150th season of college football. Notre Dame and Boston College are two of the 23 Football Bowl Subdivision teams that use Under Armour apparel. Others include Auburn and South Carolina in the SEC, UCLA in the Pac 12, Maryland, Northwestern and Wisconsin from the Big Ten, plus Navy.

The alternate uniform will be worn versus Boston College on Nov. 23. (Fighting Irish Media)

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of College Football, which debuted in 1869 when Princeton faced Rutgers, Under Armour has designed throwback uniforms for each of its 2019 partner programs that references a key moment in team history. For Notre Dame that reference point is its most recent national title in 1988. This will include all-black cleats, mesh jersey numbers and grey gloves to go with the traditional gold and blue school colors. There will also be a “150” logo on the right shoulder and an interlocking ND on the left thigh, plus on the side of each shoulder. The 1988 Fighting Irish football team was the first at the school to reach 12 wins while remaining 12-0. During the regular season it defeated eventual Rose Bowl champion Michigan (19-17) and No. 1 Miami (31-30), thereby ending the reigning national champions’ 36-game regular season winning streak, and 10-0 and No. 2 USC (27-10) in the regular season finale at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

