{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 16:24:12 -0500') }}

BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Press Conference

Brian Kelly met the media today following the twelfth practice of fall camp for the Irish. He updated the health of S Paul Moala, talked about the strength of the offensive line, the competition between CB Troy Pride, Jr. and WR Chase Claypool, and more.

