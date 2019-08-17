BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Press Conference
Brian Kelly met the media today following the twelfth practice of fall camp for the Irish. He updated the health of S Paul Moala, talked about the strength of the offensive line, the competition between CB Troy Pride, Jr. and WR Chase Claypool, and more.
