News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame In Contact With 2021 Texas RB Brandon Campbell

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Notre Dame is searching for more talent in the backfield.

The Irish have offered some elite prospects at the running back position in the 2021 class and are evaluating others like three-star Pearland (Texas) prospect Brandon Campbell.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Mf2fvong5gudynvcdivi
Texas running back Brandon Campbell holds 11 offers. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}