Mars (Pa.) offensive lineman Michael Carmody received huge news on Monday. The four-star Notre Dame pledge earned an invite to the All-American Bowl, which will air on NBC on January 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Carmody committed to playing in the game as well.

Notre Dame commits in offensive tackle Tosh Baker, wide receiver Jordan Johnson, drop end Jordan Botelho are also committed to the All-American Bowl.

Carmody, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, made a verbal commitment to Notre Dame in June. He picked the Fighting Irish over the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas A&M. Rivals ranks Carmody as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 36 offensive tackle prospect nationally.