Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty class of 2020 athlete Ramon Henderson reports that he received official offers from the likes of Cal, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Utah in early August.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect enters his senior season as an uncommitted prospect and doesn't seem too close to making a decision. Henderson wants to take some official visits before making a decision, and he current has one OV set up -- to see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 28.

