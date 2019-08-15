Notre Dame Still Working Hard On 2020 Texas DB Collin Gamble
It might be the dead period, but Notre Dame is still working hard on one its final remaining 2020 targets. Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian cornerback Collin Gamble has been in constant communicati...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news