Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Practice 10 Of Fall Camp
Inside Notre Dame Football host Jack Nolan interviewed Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly following practice ten of fall camp.
Kelly's interview is spliced with a few highlight clips from yesterday's practice.
Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.