There is a debate to be had about who is the next toughest opponent on the schedule.

There is no debate when it comes to Notre Dame's toughest game in 2019. That will be a September 21 trip down to Athens, Georgia to take on the UGA Bulldogs.

USC: There seems to be a unanimous opinion that Notre Dame’s most likely loss in 2019 will be at Georgia (Sept. 21), where the Bulldogs have been installed as an early 11.5-point favorite.

After that, the next popular picks are two more road outings at Michigan (Oct. 26) and Stanford (Nov. 30). The Irish are 1-7 in their last eight trips to Ann Arbor, and 0-5 since 2007 on the Cardinal home field.

Then there are potential upset specials lurking at home versus Virginia (Sept. 28) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 2) because of letdown possibilities following the trips to Georgia and Michigan.