Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 12 - Offense
Notre Dame is about at the halfway point of fall camp, and today the Irish practiced inside Notre Dame Stadium. It was a bit of a sloppy affair for the Irish offense, at times at least, but there were certainly some positives from the day.
Here are standouts and observations from today's practice:
PRACTICE STANDOUTS
CHASE CLAYPOOL, WIDE RECEIVER: Claypool looks to really be coming into form after being a bit limited to start fall camp. The senior has been strong throughout the early practices, but today he was on top of his game. Not only did Claypool dominate contested throws, he got good separation throughout the practice.
Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. was the only corner that could hang with Claypool, but no matter how tight the coverage was, Claypool continuously made great plays on the ball. The only play where I have Claypool as not making the play were either inaccurate throws, or one particular snap where Claypool made a play on the ball but Pride was able to push him out of bounds before he landed.
Claypool wasn't overly chatty today, which is not normal for him, but he played with a quiet confidence all practice.
