Notre Dame added a huge addition to its defensive line when Lake Forest (Ill.) defensive lineman Rylie Mills picked Notre Dame over Ohio State, Wisconsin, and many others in May.

The Rivals250 four-star prospect recorded 37 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior while earning Honorable Mention All-State honors and First-Team All-Area honors.

"Rylie is obviously physically very, very gifted," Lake Forest head coach Chuck Spagnoli told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "He's what you hope a defensive lineman would look like. He has an incredibly good motor and is a great competitor. His effort is as good as we have and probably as good as we've ever had. His physical ability is exceptional. I really don't have enough good things to say about him."

