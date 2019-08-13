There are five Notre Dame commitments in the new class of 2020 Rivals100, and there were a few noticeably bumps in the rankings for the Irish pledges. The biggest news coming out of the Rivals100 was Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree seeing his ranking rise from No. 64 to No. 40 in the nation, which is on the brink of five-star status. Tyree, who committed to the Fighting Irish in May over Alabama, Oklahoma, and many others, had a strong summer, winning The Opening's Fastest Man competition for a second year in a row. He also was laser timed running a 4.37 40 yard dash. Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet wide receiver Jordan Johnson remains Notre Dame's highest ranked commitment in the 2020 class, coming in at No. 21 in the country and ranking as a five-star prospect. Johnson had a strong showing at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in June; his small slide down two spots is a product of other prospects moving up. On Monday, Rivals' Josh Helmholdt wrote his case for why Johnson should be ranked the No.1 receiver in the country, citing his "suddenness and ability to quickly separate from defensive backs." In the last Rivals rankings release, Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer saw his ranking rise from No. 126 to to No. 71, and he received another bump in the latest release. Mayer is now ranked as the No. 58 prospect nationally and, like Tyree, is ranked as a 6.0 recruit. Mayer dominated at The Opening, winning MVP of the 7v7 Tournament. Wrote BGI's EJ Holland: "Mayer was exceptional throughout the entire event as he was also a top performer during the training camp portion of The Opening Finals."

Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker saw a slight bump in the rankings with a rise from No. 51 to No. 44. Baker picked Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and many others. If Baker maintains his current ranking he would be the highest ranked lineman to pick Notre Dame since Tommy Kraemer (No. 41) in the 2016 class. The only noticeable fall in the rankings of the Notre Dame commits in the Rivals100 was New Canaan (Ct.) quarterback Drew Pyne. He had a moderate drop from No. 82 to No. 100. Of the eight quarterbacks at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in June, the national Rivals team ranked him as the No. 5 QB performer, which is very respectable given the crop of quarterbacks at the event. Wrote Woody Wommack following the Five-Star Challenge: "When Pyne is on, he can make throws with the best of them and there’s a reason Notre Dame worked so hard to get him in the class. As long as he can be consistent, Pyne still has a bright future ahead of him."

There are two Notre Dame targets in the Rivals100. Buford (Ga.) Lanier drop end Phillip Webb, who has mentioned the possibility of taking a fall official visit to Notre Dame, saw his ranking rise from No. 42 to No. 33. All four FutureCasts for his recruitment are for him to land at Auburn. Littleton (Colo.) Columbine offensive tackle Andrew Gentry dropped five spots from No. 59 to No. 54. Gentry took an official visit to Notre Dame in the fall but is unlikely at this point to join Notre Dame's class. He is taking an LDS Mission Trip after high school and is essentially a class of 2022 recruit. Make sure to check back tomorrow at BlueAndGold.com to see where the Notre Dame commits stand in the updated Rivals250.