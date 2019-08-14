On top of that, the way they have played through the first nine practices has each player on the verge of becoming a major weapon for the Irish in 2019.

Notre Dame heads into the second week of fall camp, which means there is still a lot of time for players to rise up or fall down the depth chart. There are three players, however, that have completely taken charge of their positions.

MICHAEL YOUNG, WIDE RECEIVER

Much of the offseason discussion at wide receiver revolved around the emergence of senior Chase Claypool as the team’s go-to weapon and the talented sophomore class. Claypool has been every bit as good during the spring and sophomores like Lawrence Keys III, Braden Lenzy and recently Kevin Austin have all played well.

But the emergence of the sophomores has been overshadowed by the outstanding start to camp that junior Michael Young is having. Young has completely grabbed hold of the starting X position, and he’s become a top target in the pass game. The Destrehan, La. native has always flashed big play ability, but in fall camp he’s been a consistent weapon, showing the ability to make tough plays as well as the big plays.

Young will have to continue proving he can stay healthy, something that has been an issue for him in the past, but if his current level of play continues, he’ll add a much-needed boost in impact production to the offense.