{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 07:00:00 -0500') }}

Friday Notebook: Rankings Movement, Notre Dame Commits In All-Star Games

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

The Friday Recruiting Notebook at Blue & Gold Illustrated looks at Notre Dame's biggest riser and slider in the most recent Rivals rankings, which Irish commits will play in postseason All-Star games, a couple of hoops notes, and more.

Notes on Notre Dame commits in the new Rivals rankings and more.

Risers, Slides In New Rivals Rankings

Throughout the week, the Rivals national staff unveiled its new post-summer recruiting rankings, and while there weren't any groundbreaking shifts of Notre Dame commits, there were certainly a couple moves that were noteworthy.

Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale all-purpose back Chris Tyree rose 24 spots after a very strong summer in which he dominated at The Opening, winning the Fast Man Challenege for a second consecutive year. His recruit ranking is up to a 6.0, which is one the cusp of five-star status of 6.1.

There are 27 five-star prospects in the country, and Tyree is just 13 spots from that mark. There were 30 five-star prospects in the 2019 class and 33 in the 2018 class.

If Tyree has a dominant season and performs well in All-Star season, Tyree could just find himself as a five-star -- or very much in the discussion -- when it's all said and done.

Qmmrazapa0sopffcmho6

The biggest slider of ND commits in the new Rivals rankings was New Canaan (Ct.) pro-style quarterback Drew Pyne, dropping from No. 82 to No. 100 nationally.

