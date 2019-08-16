The Friday Recruiting Notebook at Blue & Gold Illustrated looks at Notre Dame's biggest riser and slider in the most recent Rivals rankings, which Irish commits will play in postseason All-Star games, a couple of hoops notes, and more.

Throughout the week, the Rivals national staff unveiled its new post-summer recruiting rankings, and while there weren't any groundbreaking shifts of Notre Dame commits, there were certainly a couple moves that were noteworthy.

Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale all-purpose back Chris Tyree rose 24 spots after a very strong summer in which he dominated at The Opening, winning the Fast Man Challenege for a second consecutive year. His recruit ranking is up to a 6.0, which is one the cusp of five-star status of 6.1.

There are 27 five-star prospects in the country, and Tyree is just 13 spots from that mark. There were 30 five-star prospects in the 2019 class and 33 in the 2018 class.

If Tyree has a dominant season and performs well in All-Star season, Tyree could just find himself as a five-star -- or very much in the discussion -- when it's all said and done.