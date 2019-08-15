PODCAST: Breaking Down The 2019 Notre Dame Football Schedule
Notre Dame plays another difficult schedule in 2019, but it's one that sets up nicely for the Irish to make another playoff run.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell rank the 2019 opponents from 12 to 1 and explain why they rank the teams where they do. Both staff members have the same team No. 1, but there is certainly differences from 2 to 4.
Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.