Notre Dame plays another difficult schedule in 2019, but it's one that sets up nicely for the Irish to make another playoff run.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell rank the 2019 opponents from 12 to 1 and explain why they rank the teams where they do. Both staff members have the same team No. 1, but there is certainly differences from 2 to 4.