Five Notre Dame commitments were ranked as top 100 prospects in the country on Tuesday, and the Rivals250 was released today. Three more Fighting Irish pledges made the list. Eight of Notre Dame's 17 commits rank inside Rivals' top 250 players in the country. Red Bank Catholic (N.J.) tight end Kevin Bauman saw a small slide in the rankings, going from No. 121 to No. 127 nationally. Bauman has been committed to the Irish for over a year and is very firmly committed to Notre Dame.

Kevin Bauman is Notre Dame's highest ranked prospect in the updated Rivals250 (Rivals.com)

Last week, Bauman committed to playing in the Polynesian Bowl, joining a few other Irish pledges. Lake Forest (Ill.) defensive lineman Rylie Mills rose one spot and currently ranks as the No. 160 prospect in the land. Mills' recruitment came down to Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Wisconsin, and the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder is firm with the Fighting Irish. He plans to enroll early at Notre Dame. Mills is the first Rivals250 end to pick Notre Dame since Khalid Kareem signed with the Irish back in 2016. For more on Mills, click here to see what his coach told BGI about what kind of player the Irish are getting. Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis linebacker Jordan Botelho made a splash as an unranked four-star into the Rivals250 in the last rankings update, and for this update, Botelho moved up three spots from No. 214 to No. 211. Like 2016 signee Daelin Hayes, Botelho is listed as an outside linebacker but is being recruited by Notre Dame to play drop end.

Notre Dame has very limited spots left in the 2020 class, and there is just one Irish target of note to mention in the updated Rivals250.

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian athlete Justin Robinson is committed to Georgia but remains interested in other programs, including Notre Dame. He recently discussed where he stands in his recruitment HERE. Robinson moved down five spots and ranks as the No. 232 prospect in the country. He is committed to Georgia as a wide receiver but is being recruited as a safety by the Irish. Stayed locked in to BlueAndGold.com throughout the week for more on the Notre Dame commits' movements in the rankings.

