The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a few recruiting visitors in late July, including a trio from Brentwood, Tenn. in linebacker Damon Owens, offensive lineman Noah Josey, and defensive back John Howse -- all of whom are class of 2021 prospects.

Howse, an intriguing, lengthy prospect who stands at 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, enjoyed his first visit to South Bend.

