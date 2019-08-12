Woodstock (Ga.) safety David Daniel had a productive summer, as the 2021 prospect reports that he visited Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Clemson, while also adding new offers from Maryland, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech.

Daniel, who ranks as the No. 75 overall prospect in the 2021 class, earned an offer from the Fighting Irish back in March and has been in consistent communication with safeties coach Terry Joseph. They've chatted this summer.

"He told me that he's coming after me with open arms," Daniel said. "He wants me to get up there so he can show me the atmosphere."

