News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-11 20:14:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Fall Camp Practice Highlights - No. 7

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame released a :32 second highlight video from its seventh practice of the 2019 fall camp.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Fe3i8iqlsithiyauokr3

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}