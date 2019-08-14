News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2021 Texas WR Deamikkio Nathan Talks Notre Dame Camp Experience

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Notre Dame hosted several talented underclassmen for its summer camps in June, including Deamikkio Nathan.

The three-star wide receiver from South Grand Prairie (Texas) loved his camp experience and getting to work with Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

E71m5zsxvksufm6xk1pb
Texas wide receiver Deamikkio Nathan camped with Notre Dame this summer. (EJ Holland)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}