Week In Review: Updates On Notre Dame Football, Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider

Which milestones will Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book look to accomplish this season? (Bill Panzica)

Despite being in a "slower" period of the year as we're currently in a recruiting dead period and the major Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports are out of season, in-depth stories and updates are still flowing at Blue & Gold Illustrated.

Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week.

WEEKLY FEATURES

Recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer delivered a huge recruiting scoop piece, which you can read for FREE in the link below.

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Senior editor Lou Somogyi breaks down how Notre Dame can stay in the "high-rent district of college football" and more.

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Vies To Be Back In Right Cycle

Which Notre Dame commit in the 2020 class deserves a bump in the rankings? The BGI staff debates in this edition of Cover 3.

Cover 3: Which 2020 Commit Deserves A Ratings Bump

Football analyst Bryan Driskell looks at two veteran players being overshadowed by others at their own position who can make a big impact on the team, Notre Dame recruiting in Missouri, and much more in Midweek Musings.

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Holland breaks down what you need to know as Notre Dame looks to round out its 2020 class.

Irish Coffee: How Should Notre Dame Fill Remaining 2020 Spots?

Who is enrolling early in Notre Dame's class and what happened with all of Notre Dame's spring defensive back offers? Singer has the latest in the Friday Notebook.

Friday Recruiting Notebook

RECRUITING HEADLINES

Holland delivers the latest scoop on Notre Dame's defensive back efforts.

Scoop On 2020 Notre Dame Secondary Recruiting

Driskell goes in-depth on Notre Dame wide receiver commits Jordan Johnson and Xavier Watts in the two links below.

Film Room: How Xavier Watts Fits Into The Notre Dame Offense
Film Room: How Jordan Johnson Fits In The Notre Dame Offense

Notes and links on every Notre Dame commit in the 2020 class.

Meet The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Class Of 2020 Commitments

What is Notre Dame getting in Caleb Offord as a young man and a player? His high school coach breaks it down.

Coach's Take: What Is Notre Dame Getting In CB Caleb Offord?

Singer has the very latest on Notre Dame men's basketball recruiting in the 2020 class. Where do the Irish stand with its top recruits?

Shamrock Secrets: Latest On 2020 Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting

Holland and Singer break down Notre Dame's 2021 offensive line targets and detail each of their respective recruitments.

Hot Board: Intro To 2021 Offensive Line Targets

Singer caught up with Michael Carmody's head coach to learn more about the four-star offensive lineman.

Coach's Take: Mobility Is Key For Irish OL Commit Michael Carmody

More Recruiting Headlines

Notre Dame Makes Final Pitch To Top DB Target Ransom

2021 OL Garrett Dellinger In Contact With Notre Dame, Jeff Quinn

Dontae Manning re-opens recruitment

Notre Dame A Top School For 2021 Rivals100 OL Jackson

HOOPS: Notre Dame A Strong Contender For PF JaKobe Coles

Notre Dame Commit Mayer On What Drew Him To South Bend

Elite 2021 OL Rocco Spindler Raves About Notre Dame

Four-Star DB Thompson Still Looking To Visit Notre Dame

2021 Rivals100 OT Nolan Rucci Strengthening Bond With Notre Dame

2021 Four-Star OT Trey Zuhn Recaps Notre Dame Camp

Notre Dame Commit Tyree On Bonding With Class, Helping Irish Recruit

Elite 2022 Texas RB Megwa Has Connection To Notre Dame

Notre Dame An Appealing Option For 2021 Rivals100 OL Jackson

Parents of Blake Fisher Detail Why Notre Dame Was Best Family Fit

LUCKY CHARMS

Recruiting notes each and every night from Holland.

Updates On Dontae Manning And Other DB Targets

Four-Star OL Gentry Still On Market

Notes On Key 2021 Notre Dame DB Targets

Notre Dame Commit Looking To Enroll Early

Moten Update; 2021 DL Recruiting Notes

Scoop On Ransom; 2020 DB Recruiting Notes

2020 DB Nuggets; Fisher Recruiting For ND

TEAM ARTICLES

Which milestones will Ian Book look to accomplish this season? Somogyi shares his detailed information.

Ian Book, Notre Dame Reach New Starting Point

Driskell sat down with Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long to discuss a number of Notre Dame football topics. Check out the two-part Q&A in the links below.

BGI Q&A: Notre Dame Football Offensive Coordinator Chip Long
One-On-One With Notre Dame OC Chip Long - Part II

How does Notre Dame stack up against its opponents? Don't miss this FREE piece from Driskell, looking at the "All-Opponent Plus Notre Dame team."

2019 All-Opponent/Notre Dame Team - Offense

Notre Dame has its new baseball coach in Link Jarrett. Somogy has more information on the former UNC Greensboro coach.

Link Jarrett Named Notre Dame's New Baseball Coach

Just how good is Notre Dame's 2020 offensive class? Somogyi takes a historical perspective.

Notre Dame's 2020 Offense Recruiting: Where Will It Rate By Decade?

Notre Dame is a definite top 10 preseason team and has several other honors as well.

Notre Dame A Consensus Top 10 Team For Preseason Publications

More Team Headlines

A Vital Hubb In Notre Dame's 2019-20 Attack

Notre Dame Releases 2019-20 Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly 'Safe And Secure' In Annual Hot Seat Rankings

Brian Kelly's Lasting Power At Notre Dame

Five Questions With Notre Dame's Scott Martin

PODCASTS

Driskell and Somogyi continue their run through the Notre Dame schedule and break down the Boston College Eagles.


Holland and Singer discuss remaining spots left in the 2020 class, take questions from the message board, and more.


Driskell and Somogyi go in-depth on the Notre Dame tight ends and what you should expect from the unit this fall.


