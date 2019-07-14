Week In Review: Updates On Notre Dame Football, Recruiting
Despite being in a "slower" period of the year as we're currently in a recruiting dead period and the major Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports are out of season, in-depth stories and updates are still flowing at Blue & Gold Illustrated.
Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week.
WEEKLY FEATURES
Recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer delivered a huge recruiting scoop piece, which you can read for FREE in the link below.
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
Senior editor Lou Somogyi breaks down how Notre Dame can stay in the "high-rent district of college football" and more.
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Vies To Be Back In Right Cycle
Which Notre Dame commit in the 2020 class deserves a bump in the rankings? The BGI staff debates in this edition of Cover 3.
Cover 3: Which 2020 Commit Deserves A Ratings Bump
Football analyst Bryan Driskell looks at two veteran players being overshadowed by others at their own position who can make a big impact on the team, Notre Dame recruiting in Missouri, and much more in Midweek Musings.
Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings
Holland breaks down what you need to know as Notre Dame looks to round out its 2020 class.
Irish Coffee: How Should Notre Dame Fill Remaining 2020 Spots?
Who is enrolling early in Notre Dame's class and what happened with all of Notre Dame's spring defensive back offers? Singer has the latest in the Friday Notebook.
RECRUITING HEADLINES
Holland delivers the latest scoop on Notre Dame's defensive back efforts.
Scoop On 2020 Notre Dame Secondary Recruiting
Driskell goes in-depth on Notre Dame wide receiver commits Jordan Johnson and Xavier Watts in the two links below.
Film Room: How Xavier Watts Fits Into The Notre Dame Offense
Film Room: How Jordan Johnson Fits In The Notre Dame Offense
Notes and links on every Notre Dame commit in the 2020 class.
Meet The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Class Of 2020 Commitments
What is Notre Dame getting in Caleb Offord as a young man and a player? His high school coach breaks it down.
Coach's Take: What Is Notre Dame Getting In CB Caleb Offord?
Singer has the very latest on Notre Dame men's basketball recruiting in the 2020 class. Where do the Irish stand with its top recruits?
Shamrock Secrets: Latest On 2020 Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting
Holland and Singer break down Notre Dame's 2021 offensive line targets and detail each of their respective recruitments.
Hot Board: Intro To 2021 Offensive Line Targets
Singer caught up with Michael Carmody's head coach to learn more about the four-star offensive lineman.
Coach's Take: Mobility Is Key For Irish OL Commit Michael Carmody
---
More Recruiting Headlines
Notre Dame Makes Final Pitch To Top DB Target Ransom
2021 OL Garrett Dellinger In Contact With Notre Dame, Jeff Quinn
Dontae Manning re-opens recruitment
Notre Dame A Top School For 2021 Rivals100 OL Jackson
HOOPS: Notre Dame A Strong Contender For PF JaKobe Coles
Notre Dame Commit Mayer On What Drew Him To South Bend
Elite 2021 OL Rocco Spindler Raves About Notre Dame
Four-Star DB Thompson Still Looking To Visit Notre Dame
2021 Rivals100 OT Nolan Rucci Strengthening Bond With Notre Dame
2021 Four-Star OT Trey Zuhn Recaps Notre Dame Camp
Notre Dame Commit Tyree On Bonding With Class, Helping Irish Recruit
Elite 2022 Texas RB Megwa Has Connection To Notre Dame
Notre Dame An Appealing Option For 2021 Rivals100 OL Jackson
Parents of Blake Fisher Detail Why Notre Dame Was Best Family Fit
LUCKY CHARMS
Recruiting notes each and every night from Holland.
Updates On Dontae Manning And Other DB Targets
Four-Star OL Gentry Still On Market
Notes On Key 2021 Notre Dame DB Targets
Notre Dame Commit Looking To Enroll Early
Moten Update; 2021 DL Recruiting Notes
Scoop On Ransom; 2020 DB Recruiting Notes
TEAM ARTICLES
Which milestones will Ian Book look to accomplish this season? Somogyi shares his detailed information.
Ian Book, Notre Dame Reach New Starting Point
Driskell sat down with Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long to discuss a number of Notre Dame football topics. Check out the two-part Q&A in the links below.
BGI Q&A: Notre Dame Football Offensive Coordinator Chip Long
One-On-One With Notre Dame OC Chip Long - Part II
How does Notre Dame stack up against its opponents? Don't miss this FREE piece from Driskell, looking at the "All-Opponent Plus Notre Dame team."
2019 All-Opponent/Notre Dame Team - Offense
Notre Dame has its new baseball coach in Link Jarrett. Somogy has more information on the former UNC Greensboro coach.
Link Jarrett Named Notre Dame's New Baseball Coach
Just how good is Notre Dame's 2020 offensive class? Somogyi takes a historical perspective.
Notre Dame's 2020 Offense Recruiting: Where Will It Rate By Decade?
Notre Dame is a definite top 10 preseason team and has several other honors as well.
Notre Dame A Consensus Top 10 Team For Preseason Publications
---
More Team Headlines
A Vital Hubb In Notre Dame's 2019-20 Attack
Notre Dame Releases 2019-20 Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Notre Dame's Brian Kelly 'Safe And Secure' In Annual Hot Seat Rankings
Brian Kelly's Lasting Power At Notre Dame
PODCASTS
Driskell and Somogyi continue their run through the Notre Dame schedule and break down the Boston College Eagles.
Holland and Singer discuss remaining spots left in the 2020 class, take questions from the message board, and more.
Driskell and Somogyi go in-depth on the Notre Dame tight ends and what you should expect from the unit this fall.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.