XAVIER WATTS, WIDE RECEIVER: Rivals ranks Omaha wide receiver Zavier Betts as the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 46 player in the country. It ranks another Omaha receiver, Xavier Watts, as the No. 2 player in the state, but he's a middle of the road three-star recruit according to Rivals. That is a far cry from where I rank Watts, who graded out as a Top 100 caliber recruit on my board.