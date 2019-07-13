On July 2, Notre Dame men’s basketball announced the hiring of 2012 Notre Dame Monogram Club Team MVP Scott Martin — who also was a 2011-12 Big East All-Academic selection — for its re-branded team development and recruiting coordinator position.



Martin succeeds former teammate Eric Atkins (2009-13), whose title was video coordinator. Atkins took a full time assistant coach position at Howard University this spring.

Although slowed by knee problems throughout his career, Martin played 84 games at Notre Dame and starred in the British Basketball League (BBL) before capping his pro career in the Czech Republic in 2018.





BGI: You were in the business world for a year, which Mike Brey said you hated. So how did you land this position?

Martin: “We were at (former teammate) Zach Hillesland’s wedding here on campus (May 11). I told Coach then that I wanted to get into basketball again. He said, ‘Well we’re not in a big rush to fill the position.’

“And I said, ‘What position? What are you talking about?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, what are you talking about?’ We went back and forth on that like a ‘Who’s On First?’ skit. Finally, he told me about the job opening — and then I went and yelled at ‘Swan’ (director of basketball operations Harold Swanagan) for not letting me know. We were able to get together and talk a week later. It kind of made sense for both sides, and here we are.”





BGI: What is going to be your day to day role?

Martin: “I’ll handle all the video work, all the cut-ups of whatever Coach wants, and in coordinating recruiting just be there for the assistants and help them stay organized on different prospects, where they are, and keep them coordinated to any changes.

“It’s taking stuff off their plate that I can handle, make everything a little bit more efficient and smoother.”





BGI: How much recruiting are you allowed do?

Martin: “I can’t take in-home visits, but when guys get here I help with setting schedules, itineraries, kind of keeping everybody organized with the different people we want them to talk with on campus. Those administrative duties will fall more on my shoulders.”





BGI: Are you allowed to coach in practices?

Martin: “Per the rules I can’t do any on-court or active coaching. That aspect is a bit limited, but I can work with the assistants on all kinds of stuff to make their lives easier, break down the film …

“In practices, my job really begins when practice ends, getting everything cut up to what Coach and the assistants want to see.”





BGI: Is your ultimate aim to become a head coach? Mike has always stated you will one day be the head coach at [hometown] Valparaiso.

Martin: “That’s pretty much why everybody gets into this — just the love of the game and to be in the game again. This role is a bit limited in terms of basketball stuff, but I still get my fair share. Hopefully I will learn a lot, and I get to learn from one of the best. Eventually I want to be more of an assistant, and then see where it goes from there.”