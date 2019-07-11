Lititz (Penn.) Warwick offensive tackle Nolan Rucci is ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 28 player nationally in the 2021 class. The likes of LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas are on his early offer list.

Notre Dame is also a school that's offered the 6-foot-8, 271-pound prospect, and the Irish are in as strong of an early position as any school in his recruitment. He is keeping in touch with the Fighting Irish staff as well as coaches from around the country.

"I was on a call with Coach Quinn from Notre Dame [recently] and talked to the LSU and Clemson coaches not too long ago," Rucci said. "I've been talking to some coaches -- obviously, me calling them."