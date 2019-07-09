In other words, don’t expect teams such as Indiana, Vanderbilt, Oregon State or Wake Forest to suddenly emerge as contenders in their respective Power 5 Conferences because of greater "parity." Every now and then they can achieve a Cinderella-like campaign, but staying power seldom occurs.

That applies mainly to about only 20-25 schools — including Notre Dame — among the 130 in the Football Bowl Subdivision, or just under 20 percent.

While there is much conversation about parity in today’s game, it remains a myth. In any given era, there will always be “surprises.” In the 1940s, Minnesota and Army were premier powers, yet Army finishing 11-2 and No. 19 last season is another example to many of parity. What there is is fluidity at the top, which also has occurred through the decades.



Twenty years ago in 1999, the first tier of college football featured Florida State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Michigan — with Miami and Oklahoma on the comeback trail.

Ten years that top tier featured USC, Texas, LSU, Ohio State — with Oklahoma still in the mix but Miami badly fading.

Five years ago, Oregon and Stanford were in that top category — and the amazing newcomer on the threshold of first tier was Michigan State, with final rankings of 3, 5 and 6 from 2013-15.

Today, the demarcation is more pronounced. Alabama and Clemson are clearly Tier 1 after splitting the last four national titles between them while posting identical 55-4 (.932 winning percentage) records.

With the Tigers and Crimson Tide basking in the penthouse view, the second-tier, high-rent district is comprised mainly of Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

• The Bulldogs assembled premier recruiting classes the past two seasons and took Alabama to the brink in 2017 and 2018 championship settings. Can they finish?

• The Buckeyes won the initial College Football Playoff in 2014, returned there in 2016, and are a remarkable 86-9 (.905 winning percentage) since 2012. Can they sustain such excellence sans former head coach Urban Meyer?

The Sooners have earned their way into the CFP three of the last four seasons, third only to the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

In the same manner that the Georgia-Ohio State-Oklahoma triumvirate has been knocking on the door to join the first tier, Notre Dame and Washington have been teetering on cracking that second tier. Stanford definitely ranked there as well from 2010-16, but faltered some the past two years while losing nine games.

In three of the last four football seasons, Notre Dame has finished anywhere from No. 5 (2018) to No. 11 (2015 and 2017) in the final Associated Press poll. That is the best stretch of a four-year graduating class at the school since 1990-93, when Notre Dame placed in the top 15 all four seasons: No. 6 in 1990, No. 13 in 1991, No. 4 in 1992 and No. 2 in 1993.

The four-year span from 2015-18 was also the first time since 1990‑93 the Fighting Irish placed in the final top 15 more than twice over a four-year stretch.

The consensus early expectations from national media outlets project that will expand to four out of five this year. Last season marked the first time since 1991-93 Notre Dame was able to generate at least 10 victories in consecutive seasons.

Michigan and LSU also have hovered on that second-tier level. However, unlike Washington, which has won two of the last three Pac-12 crowns and Notre Dame, which has vanquished both the Wolverines and Tigers each of the last two seasons, Michigan and LSU need to prove themselves much more when the stakes are raised.

And so must Notre Dame when it visits Georgia Sept. 21, travels to Ann Arbor for a clash with the Wolverines Oct. 26 and attempts also to break a dry spell at Stanford Nov. 30.

Those three outings will in great part determine if Notre Dame can now be a regular in the high-rent district of college football — and maybe even some day reach that penthouse suite.





Missing On Sedona Prince

Speaking of tier levels, Notre Dame women’s basketball joined Connecticut and Baylor as the Tier 1 teams this past decade (2010-19). Seven Final Fours over the past nine years, highlighted by the 2018 national title, are ample evidence.

Similar to maybe a Stanford or Michigan State in football the past several years, head coach Muffet McGraw’s Fighting Irish will take some steps back after losing seven players — five to the WNBA Draft and two to transfer — from last year’s national runner-up.

The 2019-20 campaign will be one of transition, similar to Irish men’s basketball last year, although a sub.500-campaign is far less likely and returning to the NCAA Tournament is more realistic.

The one missing link from the past few recruiting cycles has been landing a prominent “big” or post player, a la top-5 ranked players such as the graduated Jessica Shepard and Brianna Turner.

Briefly it appeared in the past week that it could be rectified by reeling in 6-7 Texas transfer Sedona Prince, a top-10 recruit in 2018 who was recovering from leg surgery. However, last week she selected Oregon — which has been making an ascent the last few years in women’s basketball the way Clemson started to in football earlier this decade — over the Irish and UConn.

Had Notre Dame been able to land Prince, in my humble opinion the Irish would have become Final Four caliber again sooner rather than later.

With Prince, they could have had a three-year nucleus of guard/wing Katlyn Gilbert (sidelined last season after shoulder surgery), forward Samantha Brunelle and guard/wing Anaya Peoples and Prince — all top 5-to-15 caliber prospects — that might have come close to rivaling the senior class Shepard, Turner, Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey quartet that has departed. Some ground now will have to be made up because of the paucity of premier post players.

Notre Dame also missed on Kylee Watson (who chose Oregon as well) for 2020 — but reeled in 6-5 Natalija Marshall, who was one of their two "big" targets with Watson for that cycle. Hopefully, it can be a start to a journey of returning to first-tier level again. Either way, McGraw has long ago reached Ara Parseghian/Lou Holtz territory where success now is expected to be a birthright and every miss or step down becomes more magnified.





Baseball Hiring

One month has passed since the June 8 announcement that Mik Aoki would not be retained as Notre Dame’s baseball coach. (Aoki has since been hired as Morehead State's head coach.)

Per the Twitter of Kendall Rogers, one of the premier insiders in college baseball, UNCGreensboro head coach Lincoln “Link” Jarrett, is the front-runner. The now 47-year-old record-setting former Florida State star shortstop has guided the Spartans the past six years and twice been named Southern Conference Coach of The Year while posting a 215-166 career record.

As stated often, anyone who ever hopes for a big-name or needle-moving hire in Notre Dame baseball is going to be disappointed. This is not a program that is going to draw the premier names in the sport, even despite the glory years under Pat Murphy (1988-94) and Paul Mainieri (1995-2006). Since then the Irish have been to one NCAA Tournament the past 13 years while finishing at or under .500 in eight of them, including the last four in the ACC.

Keep in mind that Murphy came from Division III Mudd Scripps College and had a head coaching record of 53-57-2.

Meanwhile, Mainieri coached at Air Force from 1989-94 and was 38-105 in Western Athletic Conference play, finishing 10th in the league each of his last two years.

You've got to hope you catch lightning in a bottle sometimes — and unbelievably Notre Dame did it with both Murphy and Mainieri in back-to-back hires.