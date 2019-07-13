Elite 2021 OL Rocco Spindler Raves About Notre Dame
Clarkston (Mich.) offensive lineman Rocco Spindler tore his labrum last fall, and a lot of his offseason has been training to get back to full strength. The class of 2021 Rivals100 prospect also keeps busy by calling college coaches.
"I've been talking with Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan State," Spindler said. "I've really been talking to those guys a lot. After this dead period, I would like to get on campus to Notre Dame. I know I'm going to Michigan on July 27 for their BBQ. Northwestern I'm going to try and see really soon -- and also Wisconsin. So it's really busy right now."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news