Clarkston (Mich.) offensive lineman Rocco Spindler tore his labrum last fall, and a lot of his offseason has been training to get back to full strength. The class of 2021 Rivals100 prospect also keeps busy by calling college coaches.

"I've been talking with Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan State," Spindler said. "I've really been talking to those guys a lot. After this dead period, I would like to get on campus to Notre Dame. I know I'm going to Michigan on July 27 for their BBQ. Northwestern I'm going to try and see really soon -- and also Wisconsin. So it's really busy right now."