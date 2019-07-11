It may be July, but Notre Dame is extremely close to putting the finishing touches on its 2020 recruiting class.

The Irish landed two key pieces to the puzzle last week when Burke (Neb.) wide receiver Xavier Watts and Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord both jumped onboard, giving Notre Dame 17 total commits.

From everything we have been able to gather, Notre Dame has four spots remaining in this class. Now, Notre Dame doesn’t have to fill all four spots. But that appears to be the maximum number available.

So how should Notre Dame manage the 2020 class moving forward?