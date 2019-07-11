Since 2003, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has enjoyed remarkable prosperity every third year.

• In 2003 he won his final Division II national title at Grand Valley State.

• Three years later (2006) he led Central Michigan to its first MAC Championship in 12 seasons, and three years thereafter (2009) he guided Cincinnati to a perfect 12-0 regular season before departing to Notre Dame.

• Three years later with the Fighting Irish (2012) he had a 12-0 regular season and No. 1 ranking.

• Three years following that (2015) Kelly's Irish enjoyed a 10-1 start and a chance for a College Football Playoff bid after a 10-1 start — and then three years later made the CFP with another 12-0 regular season output.

This year there's another form of "every three years."