In a unique Atlantic Coast Conference scheduling twist brought about by expanding the league schedule from 18 to 20 games , Notre Dame’s 2019-20 men’s basketball slate will open Nov. 6 at traditional superpower North Carolina.



The second ACC conference game, which the Irish will host with the opponent still to be determined by the league, will be played Dec. 7. The two early season league games were installed to prevent cramming in all 20 after New Year's Day.

Interspersed before and after the second ACC contest, head coach Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish will face 11 non-conference foes, with six in a row at home following the debut at Chapel Hill.





Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12 p.m. ET

Vs. Robert Morris (18-17 last season), Men Against Breast Cancer (MABC) Invitational

The MABC Invitational marks the second consecutive season Notre Dame has served as a host to an in-season tournament at Purcell Pavilion.





Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 7 p.m. ET Vs. Howard (17-17), MABC Invitational

The Bison are led by first-year head coach Kenny Blakeney, who was an assistant to Brey at Delaware, while 2010-14 Irish guard Eric Atkins is an assistant there after serving as Brey’s video coordinator from 2017-19.





Friday, November 15, 2019, 7 p.m. ET

Vs. Marshall (23-14), MABC Invitational





Monday, November 18, 2019, 7 p.m. ET

Vs. Presbyterian (20-16)





Thursday, November 21, 2019, 7 p.m. ET

Vs. Toledo (25-8, first round of NIT), MABC Invitational





Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 7 p.m. ET

Vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (21-14, first-round NCAA Tournament loser to No. 1 seed Gonzaga)





Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 7 p.m. ET

At Maryland (23-11, second round of NCAA Tournament), ACC/Big Ten Challenge





Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 7 p.m. ET

Vs. Detroit Mercy (11-20)





Saturday, December 14, 2019, 7 p.m. ET

Vs. UCLA (17-16)

This will be the 50th meeting between the two programs in what used to be one of college basketball’s legendary rivalries in the 1970s.





Saturday, December 21, 2019, 2 p.m. ET

Vs. Indiana (19-16, third-round NIT), Crossroads Classic, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana





Sunday, December 29, 2 p.m. ET

Vs. Alabama A&M (5-27)





The complete ACC conference schedule will be released at a later date. The 20-game league slate will feature:

Repeat Opponents (home and home): Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Home Only: Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech

Road Only: Clemson, Duke, NC State and Virginia.

Prior to the season opener at North Carolina, Notre Dame will host exhibition games Oct. 29 versus NCAA Division III Capital University, and on Nov. 1 versus NCAA Division I Bellarmine.



