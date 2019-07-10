News More News
basketball

Shamrock Secrets: Latest On 2020 Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish coaching staff are targeting Terrance Williams

Where do the Fighting Irish stand with four-star wing Terrance Williams and its other top targets? Blue & Gold Illustrated has the latest on Notre Dame's men's basketball recruiting efforts.

