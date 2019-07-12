In June, I had a chance to sit down for a one-on-one interview with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long. Part of that interview was included in our 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview, but there was a lot more to the interview.

Yesterday we ran part one, which was the portion we included in the magazine. Today we run part two:

Blue & Gold Illustrated: How is being in year three of your system advantageous for you and the players?

Chip Long: “These guys have been with me three years now, they know what the standard is. They know what makes me happy and what makes me extremely upset, and they stay away from the latter.

“They’ve really started to attack what they’re doing and taking more ownership without me having to bring the hammer down on them. They know it, they can anticipate it, and get it corrected before I need to get to it, and that’s a sign of a veteran group.

“It’s exciting to see their growth. With our young guys, especially you can see it. The ones that got done with their first spring, they way they’re attacking the weight room, they know I have to do A, B and C because that’s what I was struggling with in the spring … Way more focused approach day in and day out of what they need to do to compete at a high level.

“That has been good for me to see.”