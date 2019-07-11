Blue & Gold Illustrated: You are now going into year three and more than half your starters have only played in your system. What are your expectations at this point?

Chip Long: “We’re always reaching for higher expectations. The biggest thing you have to fight is complacency with coaches and players.

“You have to do the things that got you to the point where you are, and then go past them. We’re always fighting complacency and pushing our guys more.

“Plus, the guys are getting older and more experienced so they can retain more information. You’ve got young guys that want to play, too. There’s competition day in and day out with our guys.

“If you don’t want to compete then it’s going to be the next guy up. We’ve shown that and proven that. Last year, we made a quarterback change. It probably wasn’t the most popular move, but it was what we needed to do, and guys saw that.

“I’m usually the same person each and every day. If you meet the guidelines, you’re going to play. If you don’t, you won’t. I think kids like that. They know the standard, and they know what they have to do to get themselves ready to play.”